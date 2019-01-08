Click on ad for more info

Film Screening: “The Heart of Nuba”

Where: St. Joseph Catholic Church 2040 Walnut Ave. Redding 96001

When: Friday, January 25 at 7:00 PM

Event Description: This inspiring movie tells the story of Dr. Tom Catena, who

ministers to the forgotten people of the Nuba Mountains in Sudan. The film will be followed by Q & A with the award-winning director Kenneth Carlson.

Cost: Free **A free will offering will be taken for those who wish to contribute

Website: https://reddingumc.org/film-screening-the-heart-of-nuba/

Sponsored by: St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Genocide No More-Save Darfur,

First United Methodist Church of Redding