On Sunday, May 19, 2019, KKRN 88.5 FM and Miracle Mile Records will present a Spring Music Showcase and community radio fundraiser at Old City Hall in downtown Redding at 3:00 pm.

The fundraiser will feature the music of Jim Dyar, Annie Coty, Anna Jae, and Honeybee and are asking for a $10 donation at the door in support of KKRN while food, wine and beer will be available!

Please visit http://www.kkrn.org or h ttp://www.miraclemilerecords. com for more information.