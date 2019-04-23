Spring Mushroom harvest season on the Shasta McCloud Management Unit (SMMU) of the Shasta-Trinity National Forest begins April 30, 2019 and runs through July 31. Permits are available Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following locations.

McCloud Ranger Station – 2019 Forest Road McCloud, California, (530) 964-2184

Mount Shasta Ranger Station – 204 West Alma Mount Shasta, California, (530)-926-4511

Forest visitors intending to harvest mushrooms on National Forest lands must purchase a commercial harvest permit or pick up a one-time Personal or Free Use permit. Personal use permits or Free Use permits allow for 20 lbs. of mushrooms to be harvested and expire 30 days after purchase. You may only get one personal use permit during the season. Commercial permits may be purchased at the following rates:

The minimum permit available is a 4 day/20 lb. permit for $20

Each additional day is $5 which allows for 5 lbs. of mushrooms…one week is $35 (35 lbs.), 10 days costs $50 (50 lbs.), one month would cost $150 (150 lbs.). You may purchase as many commercial permits as needed until the end of the season.

All picking days must be consecutive. Permits from adjoining forests or Districts are not valid on the McCloud or Mount Shasta Ranger Districts, nor will the McCloud/Mount Shasta permit be honored on other forests.

“If you plan on harvesting wild mushrooms I encourage you to do your research. Know what types of mushrooms are edible and those that are not” says David Wolfe, Information Specialist at the McCloud Ranger District. He also recommends “finding out if there are any road or area closures where you intend to hunt, adhere to all conditions of the permit, and to pack out what you pack in.”

In order to purchase a permit, the harvester must be at least 18 years of age and have a valid ID. Permit holders are required to fill out the harvest log, keeping track of dates collection occurs as well as the pounds harvested.

It is the responsibility of the permit holder to read, understand and abide by all conditions set forth with their permits. Forest Service permits do not authorize the harvesting of mushrooms on privately owned lands. Persons picking or in possession of mushrooms taken from National Forest lands without a valid, properly filled out permit may be cited. Forest Service law enforcement officers will be patrolling the harvest areas to ensure compliance with the terms and conditions of the permits.