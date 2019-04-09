On Thursday, April 11, 2019 North State women are invited to shop and win fantastic outdoor prizes while also supporting Nor-Cal Think Pink, Inc. Nor-Cal Think Pink, Inc. is the honored recipient of the annual “Ladies Night” event at the Sportsman’s Warehouse store in Redding.

If you’d like to learn more about hunting, fishing, camping, kayaking, archery, etc. then this is the event for you and your girlfriends! There will be mini-seminars and demos, industry vendors, and of course, raffles and giveaways! All proceeds from the raffle will be donated to Nor-Cal Think Pink, Inc.!

Nor-Cal Think Pink is a community effort to promote breast cancer awareness. Early detection is the best defense against breast cancer – when caught and treated early; breast cancer has a 98% cure rate. It is our hope that through advocacy and outreach education with our surrounding Northern California communities, women will recognize the importance of annual mammograms; monthly breast self-exams, and other early detection tools. To learn more about Nor-Cal Think Pink visit our website, NorCalThinkPink.com or follow us on Facebook.

Sportsman’s Warehouse is actively involved in enlightening and educating customers through special events, classes, seminars and expert presentations. It strives to provide outdoor enthusiasts with quality merchandise in a friendly, low-key shopping environment. “Get Outside”