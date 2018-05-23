Soroptimist International of Redding will be celebrating their 64th Annual Pioneer

Luncheon on Friday, June 15, 2017.

The oldest and one of the best known annual projects for the Soroptimist International

of Redding was started in 1954 and has continued to be a traditional event for its

honorary senior guests. Each year, the Soroptimist club invites all the residents of Shasta

County, who are 65 years or older and have lived in Shasta County for at least 50 of those

years.

The luncheon will be held in the Center Exhibit Building at the Shasta County

Fairgrounds in Anderson, California. Registration begins at 9:30 am and the luncheon

will begin at noon. There will be entertainment and prizes.

Anyone who is eligible to attend and has not received an invitation, or who would like

more information, please contact Nancy Robinson 243-0559