Spay, Neuter, and Protect—SNAP is in the process of opening a Thrift Store and Adoption Center in Palo Cedro located at 9155A Deschutes Rd., in Palo

Cedro, next to the Shell Gas Station.

Grand Opening is scheduled for Saturday, October 6, until then they say you can find them working at the store and come drop-in by if you see the door is open.

Funds raised at fundraisers and at the up and coming thrift store will go towards at helping spay and neuter their cats/kittens, dogs/puppies.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer or donating, contact us at 530 227-8848.

Mark Your Calendar

On Saturday, Sept. 29, SNAP will be hosting a Sunrise Breakfast fundraiser at the Palo Cedro Community Guild, located at 22037 Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m.

$7 adults and $5 for kids—Menu consists of pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, coffee, and juice.