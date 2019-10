On Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, Spay, Neuter and Protect (SNAP) volunteers will be having a “Super Sale” at the Thrift Shop from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Furniture, housewares, collectibles, books, linens, and holiday items will be 75% off. SNAP Thrift and Gift Shop is located at 9155A Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro.