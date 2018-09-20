S.N.A.P—Spay, Neuter and Protect will hold a community breakfast fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, at the Palo Cedro Community Hall, 22037 Old 44 Drive. The menu will offer a choice of pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage, plus coffee and juice.

Serving will begin at 8:00 a.m. and end at 11:00 a.m. Cost is $7.00 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets are available at the door.

S.N.A.P.’s mission is to reduce the number of unwanted animals in the North State by providing spay and neuter vouchers so that families can have their pets altered. The volunteers also provide foster care for abandoned animals until they can be