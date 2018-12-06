If you find yourself too tired to cook after a long day of Christmas shopping on Saturday, Dec. 8, drop by the Palo Cedro Community Hall between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. for a hot bowl of soup before you go home.

SNAP—Spay, Neuter & Protect will hold its first annual Family Soup Night from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 8 at the Palo Cedro Community Hall. The menu will feature a wide variety of homemade soups, grilled cheese sandwiches, corn bread, rolls, crackers and desserts. Cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children–all you can eat. The Community Hall is located at 22037 Old Forty-four Drive in Palo Cedro.

SNAP also invites everyone to stop by their booth at the Palo Cedro Christmas celebration on Friday evening.