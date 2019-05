On June 8, 2019, Spay Neuter and Protect— SNAP will be hosting a Summertime BBQ and raffle fundraiser from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Palo Cedro Community Guild—22037 Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro.

On the menu are pork, hamburgers, hot dogs, salads, beans, beverages, and desserts for $10 and kids under 10 $6.