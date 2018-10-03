SNAP—Spay, Neuter & Protect would like to invite everyone to help them celebrate the opening of their thrift store located next to the Palo Cedro Market in South Palo Cedro by attending the Grand Opening from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 6, 2018. The event will feature door prizes, finger food, pet adoptions, face painting, games and music. Many thrift store items will be marked down and plants will be on sale in the parking lot.

Other merchants in the shopping center will also be celebrating SNAP’s opening. Massage therapist Mindy Nagel will give free five minute chair massages and hold a raffle for a 60-minute massage. The Palo Cedro Market will offer their famous barbequed tri –tip sandwiches for sale.