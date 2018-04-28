“David Jacobs-Strain sings and plays slide-driven country blues with a passion and authority that few artists of any age can muster. But besides firing off compelling covers of traditional tunes, his original songs have served to update and evolve the idiom, winning widespread respect from the contemporary blues community.”

— Guitar Player Magazine

On Saturday, May 5 , virtuosic slide guitar player and storyteller David Jacobs-Strain will close out the Oaksong Music Society’s 2017-2018 concert season with an evening of red-hot blues and indie-folk. Although David last played for the Oaksong Music Society in 2013 and had a rare appearance with Joe Craven at Bernie’s Guitar in 2011, he has since appeared several times at the Vintage Wine Bar in Redding with his harmonica-playing sidekick Bob Beech. However, this will be the first time since 2013 that he’s appearing with his full amplified string band, The Crunk Mountain Boys. Bob Beech will also be along for the ride. What a way to close out the season!

David Jacobs-Strain is a fierce slide guitar player and a song poet from Eugene, Oregon, with a passionate show that is both humorous and deeply lyrical. He’s known for both his precise virtuosity and a spirit of emotional abandon. His live show moves from humorous, subversive blues, to delicate balladry, then swings back to swampy rock and roll. It’s a range that ties Jacobs-Strain to his own generation of indie-folk troubadours and the delta blues guitar slingers of the 1930’s, like Robert Johnson. Bottom line is that David is full of contrasts and contradictions- he’s a six-foot-two Jewish blues singer from Oregon, a Stanford drop-out in a trucker hat, and a Left Coast poet who is simultaneously one part Leo Kottke, one part Ken Kesey, and one part Robert Johnson. In any case, his contrasts and contradictions have resulted in a sound that sound has been big enough and compelling enough to land David at the Newport Folk Festival -as a teenager- and later at MerleFest, the Strawberry Music Festival, the Montreal International Jazz Fest, and on tour with artists as diverse as Lucinda Williams, Etta James, Bob Weir, and Boz Scaggs (for three summer tours).

As stated above, David is bringing his amplified string band, The Crunk Mountain Boys for this special show. It’s not just a funky name: John Raden is a drummer with a tambourine instead of a hi hat, and Zak Johnson has been known to play the standup bass behind his head like Hendrix. And, for this special concert, sidekick/harmonica player Bob Beech will play as well. Together they all sing as if their souls and their supper depend on it. They have been compared to the Avett Brothers, with a slide guitar player and a west coast twang, and to acoustic Little Feat, with more blues. Either way, they always bring the house down!