Shingletown Medical Center’s Medical Assistant, Kendra Mitchell, is California’s 2018 CDC Childhood Immunization Champion.

The CDC Childhood Immunization Champion Award, given jointly by the CDC Foundation and CDC, honors individuals who are doing an exemplary job or going above and beyond to promote childhood immunizations in their communities.

Kendra Mitchell’s love for children has inspired her work in pediatrics. A certified medical assistant, Ms. Mitchell has served as the Shingletown Medical Center’s vaccine coordinator for the past three years.

Ms. Mitchell maintains the Medical Center’s vaccine inventory. She implemented a new inventory system that saves time and reduces stress for other staff. She also mails postcards to parents to remind them of upcoming visits, makes follow-up phone calls, and reduces missed opportunities by converting sick visits into well visits with vaccinations. Ms. Mitchell pulls vaccine reports by age group and reviews providers’ schedules to identify any children who are behind schedule. Ms. Mitchell also liaises with a local elementary school to verify students’ vaccination status.

Ms. Mitchell stays up to date on immunization issues by attending numerous trainings. She trains staff how to administer injections and has become the Medical Center’s “go to” person for questions. The Shingletown Medical Center participates in the Partnership Health Plan of California (PHC), which administers Medi-Cal (Medicaid) benefits. Thanks to Ms. Mitchell’s efforts, the Medical Center’s quality improvement scores for well-child visits under the PHC increased from 50% to 81%.

For her commitment to reducing missed infant immunization opportunities, Kendra Mitchell is California’s 2018 CDC Childhood Immunization Champion.

About Shingletown Medical Center

For over 32 years, Shingletown Medical Center has worked diligently to provide medical services to Shasta County’s eastern mountain community. Access to medical care is the motivating factor behind everything we do and we believe that everyone has the right to quality, affordable medical care, regardless of their income.

For more information, visit: http://www.shingletownmedcenter.org