Shasta Interagency Narcotics Task Force (SINTF) has awarded $52,200 to local organizations for youths in our community. The awarded funds are to be used for drug abuse prevention programs and to discourage youth gang involvement.

A percentage of funds that are seized during traffic stops, search warrants and other incidents involving controlled substances, are placed in a special account that is used to fund this SINTF program. These funds are dedicated to the development and continuation of positive intervention programs for high-risk elementary and secondary school students.

SINTF sent out numerous letters and emails to local organizations with instructions on how to apply. SINTF received many applications. The organizations that are being awarded funds are as follows;

Girls Incorporated of the Northern Sacramento Valley

Hill Country Health and Wellness Center-Intermountain Teen Center

Kids’ Turn Shasta-Cascade

Partners for a Drug-Free Community-Shasta County Chemical People

Redding Elks Drug Awareness Program

Shasta Thrive Youth Program-Manter House

Shasta Family YMCA- Y Club Youth Development Program

Youth Violence Prevention Council of Shasta County-Shasta Youth Leadership Camp

Youth Violence Prevention Council of Shasta County-Youth Peer Court

A recognition ceremony will be held on September 13, 2018, at 10:00 am in the Shasta County Board of Supervisors’ Chambers. All members of the community and press are invited to celebrate these organizations and the programs that will be funded.