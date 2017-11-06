On Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, Shasta Interagency Narcotic Task Force (SINTF) Agents served a search warrant at a residence on the 2700 block of Keswick Dam Road. Jonathan Marshall of Sonoma County was suspected of manufacturing Butane Honey Oil at the location.

SINTF Agents located an elaborate hydroponics indoor marijuana grow covering the entire basement area of the residence. Numerous bags of ground marijuana were also located inside the house, and in storage coolers on the patio. One of the bedrooms in the residence had machining equipment to manufacture AR-15 style rifles. 1 complete non serialized rifle as well as three others in various stages of manufacturing, thousands of rounds of ammunition and over a dozen 30 round mags were recovered. Outside the residence in the rear yard Agents located a complex commercial grade “Closed Loop” Butane Honey Oil (BHO) extraction system. The system was fully functional and mid stage of processing Butane Honey Oil. Over one-pound Honey Oil was recovered from the system as well as from inside the house.

The lab took almost five hours to safely disassemble and transport from the scene.

Marshall’s whereabouts are unknown and a complaint about Manufacturing a controlled substance by chemical extraction will be filed with the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Additional charges regarding weapons manufacturing are still being investigated.