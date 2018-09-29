On Friday, September 28th, 2018, at 10:00 p.m., Cal-Fire, California Highway Patrol and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office reopened all of the road closures due to the Silver Fire located in the Oak Run and Little Ridge Roads area of Millville. This includes Oak Run Road and all side roads, which were in the affected area.

As of 7:00 a.m., 76 acres have burned that includes one structure and 90% has been contained. Forward spread has been reported stopped.

Furthermore, all evacuation orders have been lifted, and residents are allowed to return to their homes. The evacuation center located at Foothill High School has been closed. Fire crews will continue to mop up in the area overnight. Please use caution while driving through the affected area due to fire crews working in the area.