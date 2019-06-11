By Tracye Dethero,

Saturday, June 8th, the first Silver Bridge Shootout Bull Riding was held at Silver Bridge Ranch in Palo Cedro which featured riders from the PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association), the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) and other bull riders from around the area coming from Northern California, Oregon and Nevada. There were also steer riders in the mix with a payout of $1,500 and a buckle.

Approximately 200 people from around the North State came out to watch as 20 cowboys matched up with 20 of the rankest bulls around.

In Steer Riding, 13-year-old Chots Zapata of Palo Cedro rode one of his two steers for a total of 72 points. The steer’s name was Tater Tot from Hook’n G Bucking Bulls of Red Bluff.

“I liked the first ride I made on Tater Tot, but wasn’t really happy with my second ride because I bucked off,” said Zapata of his rides.

Chots is the son of Carlos and Rebecca Zapata of Palo Cedro and will be a seventh-grader at Mountain View Middle School in the fall. He has been riding steer for approximately two years, prior to that he was riding bucking ponies. Chots is also looking forward to joining the California Junior High School Rodeo Association District One team in September.

“I would like to thank my sponsor Foscolina Bull Ropes and Silver Bridge Rodeo Company and everyone else for making this a great day,” said Zapata.

Wacey Vann of Covelo, Ca. won the bull ring on a bull from Hook’n G Bucking Bulls called Make It Nasty with a score of 84 points, to take home a check for $1,500 and some new hardware. Vann is hoping to qualify for the California Circuit Finals this year.

Stock Contractors for the event were Silver Bridge Rodeo Company, Culp Bucking Bulls LLC, Garet Sadita and Hook’n G Bucking Bulls, Monty Schaack and Poison Bucking Bulls.

“For our first event, I feel that things went really well and the guys were happy with the stock we brought for them to ride,” said Drew Culp of Culp Bucking Bulls. “We are planning on having another event soon.”