On Wednesday, August 22nd, 2018 at 6:06 P.M., Redding Police Officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the area of 4605 Harrison Street in south Redding. Upon arrival officers located one deceased male on the front porch of the house and multiple other subjects gathered around the residence.

Initial investigation revealed the deceased male was shot by another subject who remained on scene at the residence and awaited the arrival of law enforcement. Investigators are still conducting interviews and processing the crime scene. Everyone contacted at the residence has been cooperative with law enforcement and no immediate arrests are expected.

There are no outstanding suspects and nobody else was injured. The identity of the deceased male will be withheld until next of kin are notified. Additional details will be released as the investigation progresses.