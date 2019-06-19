The Shingletown Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be hosting its monthly breakfast on Saturday, July 13th from 8:00 to 11:00 am. Serving up delicious pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, and bacon along with the “RED, WHITE AND BLUE” Strawberries, Blueberries and Whip Cream!!

Hope you can join in and show your support to our local volunteer fire department, and all their efforts to keep our community safe!

Adults $10.00 and Children (12 & under) $5.00. Event will be held at the SVFD Van Stellman Hall. Further information can be found on the SVFD20 website https://www.svfd20.org/

All proceeds to SVFD, Inc.