On Dec. 3, 2018, at approximately 1:00 pm investigators with Shasta Interagency Task Force attempted to contact Robert Lee Cronin-Mills, 27 years of age of Shingletown, at a downtown motel. Cronin-Mills is on felony probation for a prior drug sales conviction in 2016 and 2017. Cronin-Mills was suspected of continuing his sales of controlled substances and probation search was attempted.

Cronin-Mills saw officers in the area and quickly left in his car. While fleeing, Cronin-Mills attempted to run several agents over with his vehicle. The car was observed in the area of Hilltop Drive near Browning Avenue and Officer Kinneavy attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. Cronin-Mills failed to stop and drove through several parking lots at a slow speed. Cronin-Mills then drove across a sidewalk and the pursuit was terminated for everyone’s safety.

Cronin-Mills continued to drive in a reckless manner and crashed into three cars at the corner of Browning Avenue and Canby Road. Officers remained in the area but were not pursuing or following the suspect vehicle. Cronin-Mills ultimately attempted to drive into the parking lot of Walmart on Dana Drive. Cronin-Mills failed to stop for the red signal and collided with another vehicle. Cronin-Mills’ car was disabled at the entrance to Walmart and Cronin-Mills fled on foot.

Officers located Cronin-Mills with the help of several citizens in the parking lot. Officer Siipola and Officer Gilmette were able to subdue Cronin-Mills. Cronin-Mills was in possession of a safe and other contraband as he was running. The safe contained thousands of dollars in U.S. currency and a large amount of heroin.

Cronin-Mills was subsequently booked into the Shasta County Jail for felony evading, assault on a peace officer, obstructing an officer, sales of controlled substances, and a probation violation.