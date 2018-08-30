On August 29, 2018, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to 1640 Highland Avenue in Redding, California regarding a fatal plane crash. The decedent suffered major injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.

The decedent was positively identified as 71 year old Richard Joseph Engel of Shingletown, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination has been scheduled. The incident remains under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the Redding Police Department.