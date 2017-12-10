On December 9, 2017 at 5:57 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance call at the Pine Ridge Park Estates, located at 6914 Mobile Park Drive, in Shingletown. The reporting party, Robert Gulley, was visiting Bernard Denaeyer at space number 7. While visiting, Denaeyer’s neighbor, Shannon Ashcroft, 40 years old, began arguing with Denaeyer and attempted to gain entry into Denaeyer’s residence. Gulley reported Ashcroft was armed with a knife; however, was no longer attempting to gain entry into the residence.

As deputies were responding, SHASCOM received information that Denaeyer had been assaulted by Ashcroft with a knife and had injuries to his hand and neck. Upon arrival, deputies located Ashcroft in front of his trailer and he was detained without incident.

Upon further investigation, it was determined Ashcroft and Denaeyer had been in a verbal argument while outside their residence’s. The argument was the result of a previous unreported incident the night before. During the argument, Ashcroft collected a knife from his residence and responded to Denaeyer’s residence. Once at Denaeyer’s residence, Ashcroft held the knife to Denaeyer’s neck and threatened to kill him. Denaeyer struggled with Ashcroft in an attempt to disarm Ashcroft. Several witnesses intervened and Ashcroft left Denaeyer’s residence. Both Denaeyer and Ashcroft sustained minor injuries as a result of the assault.

Ashcroft was arrested and transported to the Shasta County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon and terrorist threats.