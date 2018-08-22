On Thursday, August 16th, 2018, Detectives with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit, were called to the area west of Battle Creek Reservoir in the Lassen National Forest for a possible homicide associated to a wildland fire. The burnt body of an apparent adult female was located in a rock crevice in the same area as the wildland fire. The decedent was badly burned and she has not been positively identified. This is an active investigation and detectives believe they know the decedent’s identity based upon facts, evidence and statements they have obtained during this investigation. Detectives have been in contact with family members of the believed decedent. Arson investigators have concluded the fire associated with the decedent did not start the nearby wildland fire.

On Saturday, August 18th, 2018, Frank Alexander Berry, 48 years old, from Shingletown, CA. was arrested in connection to this investigation as he has been with the believed decedent over the past several weeks in a dating relationship. Upon contact with Berry, detectives noted he was wearing a hat, glasses, fake mustache and had colored his eyebrows with a felt marker in an apparent attempt to disguise his identity as he had been made aware that detectives were looking for him throughout the day on Saturday. Berry was also armed when detectives arrested him.

No other information will be released about this investigation. Berry will be arraigned this afternoon, Wednesday, 08/22/18 at 1:30 p.m.

The Major Crimes Unit is urging anyone that has information about this homicide to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135 or by email at mcu@co.shasta.ca.us.