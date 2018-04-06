On April 6, 2018, at 11:06 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence located in the 33000 block of Highway 44 in Shingletown, California for a reported stabbing. Deputies arrived on scene and contacted the reporting party who confirmed her husband was stabbed by their adult son. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Andrew Lamb Selving of Shingletown, California.

Deputies surrounded the residence and apprehended Andrew without incident. The victim was identified as 63-year-old Bryan Lamb Selving of Shingletown, California. Bryan was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is currently listed in stable condition.

Andrew was arrested for attempted homicide and booked at the Shasta County Jail. This incident is still under investigation by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office; therefore, a motive for the assault has yet to be identified.