The Shasta County Coroner’s Office has positively identified the victim of this homicide as 50-year-old Anna Louise Coker of Shingletown, CA. An autopsy has been conducted and the cause of death is pending further examination and testing. Defendant, Frank Alexander Berry remains in custody at the Shasta County Jail on a 2.5 million dollar bail.

The Major Crimes Unit is not releasing any other details about the circumstances surrounding this homicide. If anyone has information regarding this incident they are urged to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135 or mcu@co.shasta.ca.us.