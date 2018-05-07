The Shingletown Council’s Public Relations Committee will be hosting an Antiques Appraisal Faire from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 19, 2019. Professional appraisers will be present to render an opinion on the value of your treasures and perhaps give you information about the origin and history of your antiques.

The format of this event will be similar to “Antiques Road Show”.

There is no limit to the number of items that can be appraised. There will be a charge of $5 per item on which an appraisal is sought. Every 25th guest will receive a coupon for a free appraisal.

Our appraiser cannot provide appraisals on sports memorabilia.