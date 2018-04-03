On April 4, 2018, the Shingletown Council is sponsoring a pre-election Town Hall meeting, 7:00 p.m. in the Black Butte Jr. High School gym on Ponderosa Way, Shingletown.

This regular bi-monthly gathering will be a special meeting with the opportunity to meet the candidates for Shasta County District 5 Supervisor and County Sheriff/Corner.

The group will oversee the event with Supervisor candidates Melissa Hunt, Les Baugh and Alex Madrigal; and Sheriff candidates Tom Bosenko and John Greene. Each candidate will be given a 15-minute introduction of themselves and then an answer and question period will be received from the community.

After the presentations of candidates, the committee will be conducting their regular meeting reports and agenda items.