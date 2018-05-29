Kids Fish Day

By Tom Twist and Stew Stewart

Our 2018 Kids Fish Day went off without a hitch – no snow or 19-degree temperatures like last year. The fishing was open to all kids 15 and younger,

fish9

the only stipulation being that the little ones had to be able to hold their own rod and real. Kids, with parents in tow, started flowing in just before 9:00 AM and they kept coming and going all day. Some pretty little tykes were landing 16 and 18-inch trout that were half as long as the kid was tall.

This is a program conducted every year at three locations around California –Shingletown has been blessed to be one of the sites for this great opportunity to bring the love of the great out of doors to our children. The event is held in our community but kids from all around the North State – Whitmore, Burney, Redding, Anderson, Shasta Lake City, Red Bluff, Corning, and others were all represented.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is the main sponsor and stocker-of-the-lakes. They bring loaner tackle for those without or for whom this might be their first fishing adventure and free powerbait and worms are provided. We really have to thank all the CDF&W hands who really make this event special.

The Shingletown Lions Club cooked and served hot dogs and dished out soda,for a nominal donation, and managed to bring some pretty big smiles to hungry fisher-kids and their parents, as well as to all the volunteers. There is nothing like watching a kid get that first bite of a big juicy dog.

Volunteers from the Shasta Trinity Fly Fishers, along with independent volunteers distribute bait, untangle line, provide rigging tips, and show basic knot tying. They also gave great general fishing advice and help net and string the catch. Our Sheriff’s Citizens Volunteer Patrol assisted with traffic and parking control and, as usual, did a fantastic job.

Our kids really have a great time up at the Lassen Pines Christian Camp –what a beautiful setting on a picture-perfect Shingletown Ridge day. We owe a huge debt of gratitude to Lassen Pines, Inc. and Scott Luff for allowing us to fish their lovely private sanctuary.

It was simply a wonderful day! Those who missed it with their kiddos, missed a truly great time. Next year, same month, same place, and same times 9 AM to 3 PM – you do NOT want to miss this event!