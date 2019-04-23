The Shingletown Certified Farmers’ Market is opening May 5 through October 27, 2019 on every Sunday from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Farmers and crafters are encouraged to apply. The cost is $20 a week, or $5 for informational non-profits.

There is a preliminary application/vendor agreement behind the book now button on their Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/ Shingletown-Farmers-Crafters- Market-2501295083274185/? modal=admin_todo_tour

Email: ShingletownFarmersMarket@ gmail.com

Proceeds benefit the Shingletown Medical Emergency Food and Outreach Center

Contact Market Manager, Patricia Lawrence talk/text 530 262 7360