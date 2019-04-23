The Shingletown Certified Farmers’ Market is opening May 5 through October 27, 2019 on every Sunday from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m.
Farmers and crafters are encouraged to apply. The cost is $20 a week, or $5 for informational non-profits.
There is a preliminary application/vendor agreement behind the book now button on their Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/
Email: ShingletownFarmersMarket@
Proceeds benefit the Shingletown Medical Emergency Food and Outreach Center
Contact Market Manager, Patricia Lawrence talk/text 530 262 7360