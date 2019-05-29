The Shingletown Certified Farmers’ Market & Crafters’ Faire located at Shingletown Medical Center is currently opened every Sunday, that runs through October. 27, 2019

Event organizer Patrica Lawrence has changed the market to open an hour earlier from noon to 4:00 p.m. “I think the change is a better time for people to shop, that will get vendors home early too.”

Proceeds benefit the Shingletown Medical Emergency Food and Outreach Center

Contact Market Manager, Patricia Lawrence talk/text 530 262 7360 Email: ShingletownFarmersMarket@ gmail.com