Click on ad for more info

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a missing person case involving Cheryl Marie McBee, 42 years-old, of Whitmore, California. McBee was reported missing by her mother, Char Novack, on the morning of Monday, January 21st, 2019. Novack reported McBee was last seen the previous day, Sunday, January 20th, in her vehicle at the Whitmore General Store at approximately 12:30 pm and McBee has not been in contact with anyone since that time. Novack reported McBee may be experiencing mental health issues of late, as this behavior is not normal for McBee.

On the afternoon of Monday, January 21st, McBee’s unoccupied vehicle was located in a small creek in the Whitmore area. Sheriff’s Deputies and the California Highway Patrol helicopter responded to the area and conducted a search for McBee, with negative results. Members of the Shasta County Search and Rescue Team are currently in the Whitmore area searching for McBee.

Cheryl McBee is described as a white female adult, 42 years-old, 5’02”, 150 lbs, with brown eyes and shoulder length brown hair. She was last known to be wearing a dark colored shirt, blue jeans, and tan shoes.

If anyone has any information concerning the location of Cheryl McBee, they are urged to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 245-6540.