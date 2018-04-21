On Friday, April 20, 2018, at approximately 6:39 PM, it was reported to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office that 71-year-old Lauralyn Palmer took a dog on a walk and had not been seen by her husband in over two hours. Deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 23000 block of Cassel Fall River Road and learned Palmer went for a walk in a wooded area south-east of her residence at around 4:30 PM and had not been seen since. According to Palmer’s husband, she may be suffering from the early stages of dementia. Palmer is 5’2” tall, about 140 pounds with gray hair and wears glasses.

After a search of the area with the help of Palmer’s neighbors and friends, deputies were unable to locate Palmer. The Shasta County Search and Rescue was activated and numerous resources were deployed to the area to aid in the search for Palmer. These resources included Dirt Riders, Mounted Posse, Ground Team, Jeepers, and Mountain Rescue. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office will continue the search for Palmer throughout the night.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Lauralyn Palmer. Review attached photograph. If anyone was in the area of Cassel Fall River Road near Shoshoni Loop and saw Palmer, they are urged to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office immediately. Calls can be placed 24 hours a day at (530)245-6540.