On Friday, September 7th, 2018, at 12:14 p.m., Shasta County Sheriff’s Deputies with the City of Shasta Lake Patrol Division were dispatched to 500 Black Canyon Road, City of Shasta Lake for a report of two deceased subjects at the location. Upon deputies’ arrival they located the two deceased subjects identified as Michael Thomas Bingham Jr., 31 years old and Angela Lynne McConnell, 26 years old, both residents of City of Shasta Lake. Bingham Jr. and McConnell were living in a transient camp on the undeveloped property. Bingham Jr. and McConnell were in a dating relationship. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit is investigating the deaths of Bingham Jr. and McConnell as homicides.

Autopsies are tentatively scheduled later this week to determine the cause of death for Bingham Jr. and McConnell. No persons are in custody related to this investigation and there is no indication the general public is at risk. No further information will be released about this investigation at this time.

The Major Crimes Unit is urging anyone who has information about these homicides to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135 or by email at mcu@co.shasta.ca.us.