As we move into the upcoming fire season, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, along with allied public safety agencies, would like to remind all Shasta County residents to be ready for any event. Whether its floods, earthquakes, or fires, everyone should have a plan of what they will do in the event of an emergency. Being informed of current emergency situations and having a plan will keep your family safe.

One way to stay informed is to register your cellular devices, so you can receive emergency alerts from the Community Notification System (CNS), which is operated by Shasta Area Safety Communications Agency (SHASCOM). Although FEMA does have a mechanism in place to notify all cellular devices in the event of a national emergency, these systems are not well suited to fire evacuations, as they are indiscriminate and notify everyone within reach of a cell tower to evacuate, which could reach several miles in all directions. This could cause gridlock on the roads as thousands of people would be notified to evacuate, even though their neighborhoods may not be in immediate danger.

If an emergency alert is issued through the CNS, it can send a notification to specific streets, neighborhoods or communities without alarming those areas not in the path of danger about specific events happening in their communities.

Although the CNS will automatically reach all hardwire phone lines to your house, it does not automatically alert cellular devices unless they have been registered in advance. You may register your cellular devices to receive text and voice notifications by going to www.shascom911.com and clicking on the Code Red icon at the bottom of the page. By having your cellular devices registered, you should receive notification of the event occurring in your neighborhood, whether you’re at home or at the grocery store.

Registering your cellular devices for emergency notifications is a free service that can be done by computer or smartphone. If you need any assistance with the process, please contact SHASCOM at 530-245-6512 and leave your name, home address or address you want notifications about, cell phone number and wireless service provider name.

Your Shasta County law enforcement and fire protection officials urge you to register your cell phones now to help ensure you and your family’s safety in times of emergency.