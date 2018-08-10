CAL FIRE crews continue to work to extinguish the fire that has impacted the Fall River area. PG&E crews are working diligently to restore power by replacing infrastructure damaged by the fire.

Mandatory evacuations remain in place for the following areas:

Pit 1 Powerhouse Road

Barret Lane

County Club Drive

Little Lakes Drive

All residences located from Hwy 299 at Glenburn Road to Brown Road, Fort Crook Avenue, Bridge Street to Long Street and all residences along Long Street

An evacuation shelter is open at Adin Community Center, 605 Hwy 299E, Adin, CA. The shelter located at Fall River Mills High School is closed due to the power outage and evacuees have been relocated to the Adin Community Center.

Road closures in the area are as follows;

Hwy 299E – eastbound Cassel Road, Westbound closure at Hwy 299E at Mechanic Road and Glenburn Road at Brown Road

If you have not done so, please take a moment and register your cell phone for Code Red notifications at www.shascom911.com. You may register ALL cell phones in your household, and if possible, assist others in registering their cell phones. Register your cell phone now to start receiving emergency notifications, boil water notices and miss-child reports. Contact SHASCOM at (530) 245-6612 for assistance.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office reminds you to develop a plan with your family, be prepared today for what may occur tomorrow! When notifications are received, follow the instructions from officials. Be safe and ready for any emergency.