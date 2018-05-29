This past 2018 Memorial Day weekend was a busy weekend on Lake Shasta, even with a rainy Friday. Young adults from UC Davis, Stanford, and UCLA, along with general vacationers, converged on Lake Shasta to enjoy the three-day weekend. Numerous houseboats were rented out for the weekend. Up to 74 houseboats were concentrated on Slaughterhouse Island on the Sacramento Arm of Lake Shasta, and hundreds more spread across the rest of Lake Shasta. These are the stats for Lake Shasta and the Sacramento River below Keswick Dam from Friday, 5-25-18 at 0700 hours through Monday, 5-28-18 at 1700 hours:

Boating Under the Influence arrest: 2

Field Sobriety Tests administered: 26

Citations Issued for boating violations: 34

Warnings Issued for boating violations: 359

Vessels/Persons assisted: 558

Safety Equipment Inspection Checks: 176

Accident Reports & Investigations: 2

Medical Transports to medical centers: (6 injuries, 4 alcohol related)

Criminal Investigations: 2

Other Agency Assists: 6

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Safe Boat program from the University of California Davis, for their assistance this past weekend. The Safe Boat was stationed on Slaughterhouse Island. The Safe Boat personnel are EMT’s and paramedics from Onsite Medical Services, which handle minor injuries requiring medical attention. They assess patients and determine if they need to be transported to a medical center for further treatment. The Safe Boat personnel handled approximately 90 patients during the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office would also like to thank Cal-Fire, California Department of Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) and the U.S. Forest Service for their assistance on Lake Shasta.