On Tuesday, December 26, 2017, at 8:45 a.m., Shasta County Sheriff’s Office deputies initiated an investigation into the theft from Tugwell Roofing Company. With the assistance of the public, the Anderson Police Department and the California Highway Patrol, Sheriff’s Office detectives from the Major Crimes Unit, identified the suspects as Eric Riordan, Jason Goltz, and Justin Preciado. Preciado is no longer wanted, as he has been located by law enforcement. During the investigation, detectives sought arrest warrants for the suspects involved. A Shasta County Superior Court Judge subsequently issued warrants for Jason Goltz and Eric Riordan’s arrest.

On Friday, January 5, 2018, Sheriff’s Office detectives contacted and arrested Jason Goltz at his residence and later transported him to the Shasta County Jail where he was booked. Eric Riordan is currently wanted for charges related to the theft from Tugwell Roofing Company.

The Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the public and allied law enforcement agencies for their assistance. This case is still currently being investigated. If you have information regarding this case or the whereabouts of Eric Riordan please contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at 530-245-6540.