The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce, that they have successfully added 102 additional inmate beds in the Shasta County Jail. In cooperation with California’s Board of State and Community Corrections (BSCC) and funding from the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, the Jail has undergone structural improvements, which allowed for the addition of state-rated inmate beds to all of the existing housing units.

As December 2018 concluded, construction crews completed the necessary improvements to accommodate additional inmates. This included the fabrication of additional beds and additional showers in the housing units, as required by the BSCC. Once construction was completed, BSCC approved the Jail to increase the state-rated bed capacity from 381 beds to 483 beds, for a gain of 102 beds. The last rated capacity increase at the Shasta County Jail was for 13 inmate beds, approved by the state in 1992, over 26 years ago.

During this project, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office was upgrading its Jail Management System (JMS) software, which was successfully brought on-line, Tuesday, January 8, 2019. With the culmination of the State approved inmate bed increase, coupled with the JMS installation, the Sheriff has authorized the Jail to begin populating these new jail beds. These beds will accommodate both sentenced and un-sentenced offenders.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office and Shasta County’s criminal justice partners would like to thank the community for their continued support of Law Enforcement and offender accountability here in Shasta County. Your voices were heard and the County’s Supervisors responded unanimously to fund this project. The Sheriff’s Office remains vigilant in working with our community and our public safety partners in an effort to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Shasta County.