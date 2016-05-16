May 3
- A call was received to state she walked to her mother’s house in the 11900 block Deschutes Rd in Bella Vista to check on her vehicle that she has stored there. A male who resides at the location came outside with a knife and started a fight and threatened to stab caller. However did not brandish knife.
- A resident in the 29700 block of Westmoore Rd in Shingletown called to report her neighbor’s cow is on her property grazing within her fence line. Caller is frightened to approach it and has been unable to contact the neighbor.
- A call was received to report while she was leaving her house in the Ash Creek and Dersch Roads area and saw a suspicious male with a black BMW with no license plate on front going through the trunk. The subject appeared to be trying to avoid eye contact with caller.
- A resident in the 20900 block of Windsong Lane in Bella Vista called to speak to a deputy about a neighbor who flies a drone over her house.
May 4
- A female with reddish brown hair, dark hoodie and cut off shorts, states she is 23 years old but caller believes she may be younger is at a parking lot of a store in the 31200 block of Hwy 44 in Shingletown. Caller said he provided her a ride from Redding to Shingletown. Caller said she is acting erratically and appears to under the influence.
- A call was received to report he is on property with a shed where things are kept for a new construction site with equipment in the south of Starlite Pines Rd almost to Ritts Mill in Shingletown. It appears the shed is pried open. Unknown if anything taken or if report already.
- A call was received from a school in the 9700 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro to report vandalism with a broken window.
- A resident in the 10000 block of Old Oregon Trail called to report a subject across the street on foot that appears to be dancing around.
May 5
- A call was received to report a burglary in the 29700 block of Terry Mill Rd in Round Mountain. Caller reports the break in at office in vacant school. Caller states files were stored in there.
- A resident in the 11800 block of Neal Lane in Bella Vista called to state he has collected an injured buzzard from the side of the road. Bird is in the garage and requests an officer to respond to collect it.
- A resident in the 9900 block of Merryhill Lane in Palo Cedro called to report her uncle has been drinking at the house causing a fight and refusing to leave.
- A call was received from the Shingletown substation in the 31200 block of Hwy 44 in Shingletown. A subject in Giants tee shirt is yelling and refusing to leave for the past hour. He arrived with his brother who has left.
May 6
- A renter in the 22000 block of Hidden Valley Drive in Jones Valley called to report her landlord turned off her power/water the previous day which cause her to stay in a motel that night, when she returned to her house and it was burglarized and vandalized. States the entire house was damaged and many items were taken including her green house.
- A resident in the 20600 block of Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro called to report a male in orange ball cap riding a bicycle in and out of driveways. Caller concerned he was casing houses. Last seen on Old 44 towards Stillwater.
- A call was received to report hearing subjects screaming, yelling and growling from somewhere on the road near their ranch in the South Cow Creek Rd and Hwy 44 area of Millville. The drove by and observed two males parked in unknown type vehicle approximately two miles away past the first cattle guard with open bottles of alcohol and drugs. They were both outside the vehicle. Brian Hawkins was arrested and released on outstanding warrant.
- A call was made from a business in the 21900 block of Hwy 299E in Bella Vista to report two subjects, associated with a white Toyota pickup, in the parking lot of the store, attempting to get into vehicles, causing fights with customers leaving, and going through trash.
- A resident in the 22000 block of Calistoga Way in Palo Cedro called to report two foxes in the yard acting aggressively. Caller states they might have a den on her property to protect. Requests officer to pick them up.
- A resident in the 11900 block of Deschutes Rd in Bella Vista called to report her estranged husband arrived in blue Chevy Silverado, was causing a fight and refusing to leave. Suspect has not lived at location for six months and is not supposed to be on property.
- A call was received to report noise disturbance in the 21500 block of Squaw Grass Trail in Jones Valley. Subjects are cutting a steel frame with a chain saw.
May 7
- A resident in the 23500 block of Sunburst Lane in Millville called to state his friend’s boyfriend caused a fight that morning at approximately 7:15 a.m. when he picked her up from his house. Caller believes domestic violence against caller’s friend then left with her. Broke callers gate.
- A resident in the 10500 block of Oak Run Rd in Millville called to report grand theft. Numerous items are missing from around the house including a firearm and various jewelry. Cannot state timeframe.
May 8
- A call was made to state that his car was vandalized at a bar in Shingletown in the 32100 block of Hwy 44 in Shingletown. Caller was semi uncooperative with call taker. Would not provide the name or where it was located. Vandalism was a sign put on car and left behind a sticky substance. Caller did not know his home address, located through priors.
- A call was received to report she just passed by a recently deceased family member’s house in the 20000 block of Old Alturas Rd and saw two flashlights moving on property. Unable to tell if inside or out.
- A renter called to report he is being evicted. Property owner’s father is at the property in the 8100 block of Star Trek Drive in Shingletown and locked the caller in at location with a padlocked gate. Caller states it is partially due to the fact that caller was in a failed relationship with the daughter.
- A call was received complain she is trying to move out of a residence in the 10900 Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro and wants to take her pool with her. Daughter in law keeps filling it up so she can’t take it.
- Second hand relay from CHP stating a caller reported her vehicle stolen in the 13700 block of Broken Branch Trail in Jones Valley then stated it was still at location and a female took a shot at her when she tried to get in her 1997 Pontiac Grand AM. Caller standing by at location for contact. CHP also sending a unit for the possible grand theft auto and requesting sheriff’s office respond due to a possible theft of sort.
May 9
- A resident in the 11800 block of Neal Lane in Bella Vista to report her cat brought home a bunny that appears to be relatively uninjured. Requests officer to pick it up.
- A call was received to report a neighbor of his confronted his 12 year old juvenile in the parking lot in the Cedro Lane and Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro due to some kind of fight over borrowing a cell phone.
- A resident in the 33300 block of Oren Way in Shingletown to report possible identity theft.
- A call was received to report her five year old son has been bullying other juveniles at a school in the 9000 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro.
- A call was received to report she is watching a house in the 21800 block of Hillside Drive in Palo Cedro for a male who is out of town. She states that the house was burglarized sometime since yesterday. Numerous points of entries stating two windows and a door were broken down.
- A mother called to report she received a call from her daughter in the 10900 block of Deschutes Rd in Palo Cedro, who had a boyfriend who was at the house and refused to leave. Caller now can’t reach daughter by phone. History of issues.
