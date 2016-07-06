June 17
- A call was received at 1:00 a.m. to report she just dropped off her husband at work in the 21900 block of Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista when she saw a female across the street hitch hiking and the woman asked the caller if she wanted to buy something. Woman was in early 20’s, tall, gray hoodie and ripped blue jeans.
- A call was received from the 22000 block of Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista to report around 2:30 a.m. and unknown female took the caller’s mail and went through it and then gave it to the neighbor, stating she was hunting for money, and then returned mail to the neighbor. Neighbor told caller that morning but sheriff’s office was not called.
- A resident in the 33300 block of Northwood Way in Shingletown called to report of a female walking back and forth causing a fight.
- The man checked on a family cabin in the 33600 block of Hwy 299 E in Montgomery Creek and called to state he just arrived at cabin and found slider open and cabinets and miscellaneous doors inside open. Still checking for what was taken. He called back later to report he spoke with owner and he will be up next week. He also checked video surveillance and can see subjects definitely breaking into cabin.
- A female called to report loud music coming from the 22000 block of Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista. Unknown if it is at the restaurant or at neighboring house.
June 18
- A resident in the 12700 block of Indian Oaks Drive in Bella Vista called to state he arrived home to find residence and shop burglarized.
- CHP officer called to report wife female in blue jeans on west bound east of roadway in the Hwy 299 E and Dry Creek Rd area of Bella Vista and a male in gold car following female. Subjects are in a fight.
- A resident in the 11800 block of Bella Vista Ct in Bella Vista called to report his son assaulted him and is now out back vandalizing the backyard. Negative drugs or had been drinking that caller is aware of.
- A resident in the 21800 block of Mel Mar Drive in Palo Cedro called at 7:42 p.m. to report subjects approached residence stating they were with a property management company. Caller concerned due to time and it being a Saturday. Duo were in a black Ford and silver 4 door.
- A call was received second hand that a suspect in a recent burglary to caller’s residence was walking down Stagecoach near Mill Creek Drive in Oak Run, possibly in a fight with a female.
- A resident in the 33100 block of Hwy 44 in Shingletown called to report he just returned home to find his entire house burglarized and front door kicked in. Caller states everything is gone.
June 19
- A resident in the 20500 block of Misty Lane in Palo Cedro called to request information on when she was suppose to hear back. Caller wants information about a firearm that was stolen a year ago and was used in a crime. Caller wants the firearm to be returned.
- A resident in the 20300 block of Leon Lane called to report a male hit her and is still at her house. Caller states she will be standing by in front of her mother’s house on the same property.
- A resident in the 21600 block of Kathy Lane in Bella Vista called at 12:23 a.m. to report his car alarm went off. He has not gone outside to check of vehicle.
- A resident in the 20200 block of Old Alturas Rd called to report a large black truck is parked to the left of his house and he can hear a female crying. Caller also states two more vehicles pulled up to the truck at that time.
- A call was received from the 33200 block of Northwood Way in Shingletown to report a subject at neighbor’s house appears to be damaging a roof with a crow bar type item.
- A male called at 11:23 p.m. from a storage facility in the 19700 block of Collyer Drive to report he is locked in and code not working.
- A call was received from the 20400 block of Old Alturas Rd to report lights on at neighboring trailer that has occurred the last two nights. Caller also states that there is a trash can with scratching noises. Caller believes whoever is at property may have put an animal in trash can. Caller states that deputy can respond to back of his property to hear the noise.
June 20
- A call was received asking for assistance to standby to check possible tampered meter at house in the 30200 block of Amidon Ranch Rd in Oak Run of a uncooperative customer that is an ex-employee.
- A resident in the 27000 block of Camino Real in Millville called to report having problems with her husband and son living together.
- A call was received from unknown source to report she thinks an unknown suspect has been following her when she drives through the Shingletown area.
- A resident in the 15700 block of Mywoods Lane in Oak Run called to report she was in a disagreement with her neighbor. Neighbor shut off her water to the creek and caller is unable to get any water. Caller has been to court over water rights and she does have rights to the water.
- A resident in the 7100 block of Mill Creek Rd in Shingletown called to report ongoing harassment by unknown neighbor. Caller states neighbors are accusing her dog of damaging their yard. Caller states her dog is always in a kennel.
- A call was received to report juveniles riding dirt bikes on their own property three house down from caller in the Swede Creek and Oriole Lane area of Palo Cedro. Caller upset that they are causing dust in the area. Requests juveniles be contacted.
June 21
- A call was received from the 21300 block of Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro to report the theft of a purse from an unlocked vehicle sometime the previous day.
- A resident in the 23200 block of Millville Way in Millville called to report seeing a black Honda in the area multiple times. When caller made contact with subject in black Honda they sped off. Caller concerned they are casing the neighborhood.
- A resident in the 14700 block of Hill Vista Ct in Jones Valley called to report her wallet is missing from house. Neighbor was over earlier and borrowed money. Possibly came back while caller was sleeping and took wallet.
June 22
- A call was received that he arrived at the 29500 block of Whitmore Rd in Whitmore to do some construction work. Doors were open, lights were on and could hear someone walking around. Caller left to call from his home.
- A message was received from a construction crew to caller that a vacant residence in the 11500 block of Buggy Rd in Shingletown has been burglarized. Also states there is a red pickup down the street that appears to have been driven into a fence and crashed into a large rock. Caller is in route to location.
- A resident in the 8500 block of Savannah Way in Shingletown to report his neighbor harassing him again.
June 23
- A call was received from the 21300 block of Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro to report the theft of purse from unlocked vehicle.
- A call was received from the 20600 block of Misty Lane in Palo Cedro to pick up her child from the father, who was babysitting that evening. Caller states male is upset she would not bring him a beer and he supposedly left the house to go get one himself and now states he does not know the location of their child. Caller is standing by in front of the location in a white Nissan Sentra.
June 24
- A resident in the 7300 block of Smith Creek Rd in Shingletown called to report he believes a bear is in his garage, said he heard banging around inside. Claw marks and damage.
- A call was received that a residence in the 21500 block of Coloma Drive in Palo Cedro is abandoned for a least a month and 13 horses are at the house possibly neglected. One has a severe eye injury.
- A call was received from the Jones Valley Campground on Shasta Lake to report a light blue Perception 10 foot kayak was taken the previous night from campground near the water.
- A resident in the Twin Creek Lane and Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro called to state a group of juveniles are on her property, starting a bonfire. Caller refused to be transferred to Cal Fire and requests deputies to respond. Cal Fire also given information.
June 25
- A resident in the 20200 block of Old Alturas Rd called at 3:32 a.m. to report she heard noises like something hitting the backside of the house.
- A citizen called at 5:56 a.m. to report she was walking her dog 20 minutes prior and witnessed male and female at the end of the neighbors drive way in the Hillview and Lassen View Drives in Palo Cedro with large backpacks on acting odd. When caller confronted them, they stated they were looking for someone with a name that caller was unfamiliar with. When questioned further subjects took off. Caller woke up the neighbors and cars and garages were check. Doesn’t appear anything gone.
- A resident in the 7600 block of Long Hay Flat Rd in Shingletown called to report he believes neighbor is responsible for various occurrences to and around his property including nails and screws being put on his driveway and his fence being cut.
- A bypasser called to report a black 4×4 truck possibly a Toyota occupied by two go behind the building at the 21900 block of Hwy 299 E in Bella Vista.
- A property owner in the 9500 block of Yuki Yama Lane in Palo Cedro called to report ongoing problems with tenant. Tenant has taken a golf cart from the property. Tenant is currently at the location.
