On December, 30th, 2017, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported past tense burglary at a residence in 11000 block of Mae Lane in Bella Vista, California. The homeowner had been out of town for approximately one week and when he arrived home, he found his residence had been burglarized.

Taken from the residence were three-gun safes, numerous handguns, rifles and shotguns and thousands of rounds of live ammunition in various calibers. At this time the suspect(s) are unknown and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone having any information regarding the circumstances surrounding the burglary or the identity of the suspect(s) are urged to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at (530)245-6025.