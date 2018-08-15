On Wednesday, August 15th, 2018 at 2:44 am, a Shasta County Sheriff’s Deputy was on patrol in the area of South Bonnyview Road and State Highway 273, Redding, when he observed a vehicle run the red traffic light at the intersection of the roadways. A traffic enforcement stop was made on the vehicle and the driver, Barry Ansten Hazle, 50 years-old of Oak Run, and the passenger, Jim J. Goodfriend, 27 years-old of Redding, were contacted by the deputy.

During a records check of the subjects, the driver, Hazle, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant for drug-related charges out of Santa Clara County.

During the investigation, K-9 “Fritz” was walked around the exterior of Hazle’s vehicle and alerted to the presence of a controlled substance inside the vehicle. Deputies searched the interior of the vehicle and located two baggies of methamphetamine, weighing an approximate total of 4.3 grams. Deputies also located, concealed in the center console, a Ruger .40 caliber handgun, loaded with a 15 round magazine and an additional 15 round magazine nearby. A records check of the firearm revealed the firearm was unregistered and Hazle was also found to be a convicted felon. Hazle and Goodfriend were arrested and transported to the Shasta County Jail for booking.

Hazle was booked on charges of 29800(a)(1) PC – Felon in Possession of a Firearm, 30305(a)(1) PC – Felon in Possession of Ammunition, 25400(a) PC – Carrying a Concealed Firearm in a Vehicle, 32310(a) PC – Possession of a Large-Capacity Magazine, and his felony warrant. Goodfriend was booked on the charge of 25400(a) PC – Carrying a Concealed Firearm in a Vehicle.