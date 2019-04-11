On Wednesday, April, 10th, 2019, at approximately 10:30 PM, deputies with the City of Shasta Lake were flagged down by Gary Krug who reported his wife, Jackie Krug (65 years old) as missing. Gary told deputies Jackie left their residence, located at 5449 Akrich Street, on foot, to go to a nearby friend’s house. Jackie was last seen at approximately 5:00 PM. Gary said Jackie has medical issues and has signs of dementia. Deputies responded and began searching the wooded area to the north of the residence with the assistance of a California Highway Patrol helicopter.

Deputies were able to track Jackie’s footprints toward the northeast from her residence. At approximately 11:50 PM, the California Highway Patrol helicopter spotted Jackie, using their FLIR system, approximately 1/4 mile northeast from her residence in a heavily wooded area. Jackie had fallen and was complaining of back pain. The CHP helicopter landed in a nearby field and assisted deputies. She was transferred to an ambulance and taken to a local area hospital for medical treatment.