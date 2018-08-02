On Tuesday, July 31st, 2018, at 5:47 p.m., Chico Police Department officers were conducting roving patrols in the evacuated areas of the Carr Fire. While they were patrolling in the area of Middle Creek, an evacuated area, they located Joseph Giambrone (51 years old of Redding). Giambrone told officers he rode his bike from the Alta Mesa area of Redding to Middle Creek so he could take pictures of the devastation area(s). Chico Police tried to give Giambrone a ride out of the evacuated area but he refused to leave because he had not taken any photos of the area yet. The Chico Police requested deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office respond and assist.

When Shasta County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, Giambrone again refused a ride to leave the evacuation area. Giambrone told deputies he knew the area was under mandatory evacuations. Because Giambrone refused to leave the evacuation area and had knowledge the area was under mandatory evacuations, Giambrone was arrested for 409 (c) PC: Entering a disaster area. Giambrone was transported and booked into the Shasta County Jail.

Deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office and allied agencies from all over the North State will continue to patrol the evacuated areas to prevent looting until the Carr Fire is no longer affecting citizens of Shasta County. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office continues to thank all of the allied agencies who have responded and their continued efforts to provide security for our citizens.