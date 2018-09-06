On Wednesday, September 5th, 2018, at 10:09 PM, Shasta County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 3600 block of Joann Lane, Cottonwood for a reported domestic violence. Upon arrival, deputies contacted the confidential victim, outside the residence, who stated she had been physically assaulted by her boyfriend, Rick Larue (60 years old), prior to calling 911. The victim also relayed that Larue had pointed a firearm at her and threatened to kill her while inside the residence.

Deputies located Larue who was standing on the front porch of the residence. Larue ignored commands to exit from the porch and he briefly re-entered the residence. Larue was not observed holding a firearm at the time, but he continued to ignore commands to exit from the porch. After numerous attempts were made to gain compliance, with negative success, deputies approached Larue. Larue entered the residence and attempted to avoid the deputies. Deputies responded into the residence where Larue was taken into custody. A loaded firearm was located near where Larue was arrested.

During the investigation, it was learned that Laure has a felony conviction and is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. Larue was transported to the Shasta County Jail and booked for 273.5(a) PC, Corporal Injury to Spouse, 245(a)(2) PC, Assault with a Firearm, 422 PC, Criminal Threats, 29800 PC, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, 30305 PC, Felon in Possession of Ammunition and 148(a)(1) PC, Resisting Arrest. Larue’s bail is set at $ 50,000.