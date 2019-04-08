On Sunday, April 7, 2019, at 6:37 p.m., the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office received a report of shots fired at a residence on the 18000 block of Majestic View Drive, Anderson. A blue Honda or similar make four-door passenger vehicle, with dark tinted windows and black wheels, was seen driving from the area at a high rate of speed, towards Happy Valley Road. It was reported that no one was injured during the incident.

Deputies responded to the residence and contacted Luis E. Acosta, 40 years old, Carty Alwyn, 45 years old, and Brandon Jimenez, 25 years old, who were at their residence during the shooting, but were uninjured. Deputies located two bullet holes during the investigation, one on the exterior of the residence and one in a tree in front of the residence. Deputies, with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol helicopter and Redding Police, checked the surrounding area for the suspect vehicle, but were unable to locate it. The suspect(s) are unknown at this time.

The Sheriff’s Office is actively conducting follow-up on this case, and the investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information concerning this incident, they are urged to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office at (530) 245-6540.