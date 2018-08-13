On Sunday, August 12, 2018, at 12:56 P.M., Dawn Gemmill called SHASCOM to report her residence located at 1841 Parallel St. in Shasta Lake Ca. had been burglarized sometime in the last two weeks. Gemmill had left her residence after she’d received an evacuation order due to the Carr Fire approaching the City of Shasta Lake. When she returned home she discovered her residence had been burglarized. She valued the property taken to be worth approximately $6000.00.

Among the items stolen were food, miscellaneous household items, clothing, bedding, power tools, a shop vacuum, and jewelry.

At 2:26 A.M., Deputies contacted Gemmill and began investigating the burglary. During the investigation, deputies received information from Gemmill which led them to another residence in Shasta Lake where they contacted a witness with information about a possible suspect. The witness told the deputies she knew the suspect only by his first name Domenic. The deputies received a description of Domenic. Deputies were able to determine Domenic was possibly Domenic Newhouse. Deputies showed the witness a prior jail booking photograph of Newhouse which she positively identified as the Domenic she was referring to.

Deputies learned through recent arrests of Domenic Newhouse, that he is homeless in the Shasta Lake area and is known to frequent the greenbelt property just east of Elizabeth Ave. During a neighborhood canvas, Domenic Newhouse was contacted asleep in a tent encampment located on the greenbelt property. While speaking with Newhouse deputies observed several of the items reported stolen during the burglary. The Deputies detained Newhouse and continued their investigation. Newhouse consented to a search of his person and encampment. During the search of Newhouse, Deputies located a glass smoking pipe, methamphetamine, and a hypodermic syringe containing heroin.

While searching Newhouse’s tent and belongings, deputies found numerous other household items, bedding, food, jewelry, and clothing reported stolen during the burglary. Gemmill was later brought to the location and confirmed all the property was hers and had been stolen. The items were documented and returned to Gemmill.

Newhouse admitted to entering Gemmill’s residence with the intent to steal food and clothes. Newhouse denied stealing any of the power tools, Jewelry, or vacuum.

Newhouse was placed under arrest and later transported to the Shasta County Jail where he was booked for First Degree Residential Burglary 459 PC.