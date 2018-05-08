On Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at 5:40 AM, Deputies Gusaas and Miller were driving westbound on Highway 44 near Stillwater. They saw a man, later identified as Jason Goltz, climbing up a hill on the north side of the highway near a construction site. Goltz appeared to be carrying a plastic gas can. The deputies quickly turned around to investigate what Goltz was doing.

As they were turning around, Goltz ran down the hill and quickly got into a silver truck with Texas license plates. The deputies pulled in behind the truck and activated their patrol car emergency lights to stop Goltz from leaving. Goltz was contacted and told the deputies he was going to visit friends on Stillwater.

A record check revealed Goltz had an outstanding felony warrant for burglary. Goltz was arrested for the warrant without incident. Deputies checked the truck Goltz was driving and found it was stolen from a business in Redding on May 6, 2018. When Deputies searched the bed of the truck they found several license plates from different states in a toolbox.

Goltz was booked on his outstanding warrant and possession of stolen property. Goltz has been arrested ten times. His three most recent arrests have been over the last year. His last two arrests were for possession of stolen property and grand theft.

Recently there have been several burglaries of construction sites and commercial buildings, in the unincorporated parts of Shasta County, costing the companies thousands of dollars in loss. Thanks to the diligent work of Deputies Gusaas and Miller, the Sheriff’s Office was able to thwart this crime before it occurred.