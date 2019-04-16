On April 5, 2019, at approximately 6:00 AM, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a burglary had occurred at the maintenance shop within Burney High School, located at 37585 Mountain View Road in Burney, California. Deputies arrived shortly thereafter and began the investigation.

Video surveillance showed a suspect within the maintenance yard going through vehicles. The suspect then shut off the power to the building and forced entry into the shop. During the burglary, the suspect had dropped a lottery ticket. Deputies were able to locate the gas station where the ticket was bought by tracing the serial number on the lottery ticket. Deputies learned that Jonathan Bradley Searl had bought this particular ticket two days before the burglary. Searl had left behind an article of clothing at the school which also matched the clothing he wore during the purchase of the lottery ticket.

Deputies from the Burney Station began to search all known areas and people Searl associates with. Deputies were called to sightings of Searl near the Burney McDonalds. Searl was located in the restroom of the McDonalds and taken into custody.

After being confronted with evidence against him, Searl admitted to the burglary and directed deputies to the stolen property hidden in suitcases around the Quebec Street Apartments. Searl was booked into the Shasta County Jail for 459PC-2nd degree burglary (felony), 594PC-Vandalism (felony) and 487PC-Grand Theft (felony). Anyone with information regarding this burglary is asked to contact Sergeant M. St.Clair via Shascom Dispatch.