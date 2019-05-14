Summer Recreation on Shasta and Trinity Lakes

The summer recreation season is quickly approaching and employees of the Shasta-Trinity National Recreation Area (NRA) would like to inform the public that campgrounds, boat ramps, marinas and other recreation areas will be open for the summer season. Lake levels at Shasta, Lewiston and Trinity Lakes are high, providing great boating and fishing opportunities.

“This is prime time to visit the NRA. Lake levels are high and all of our campgrounds are opening on schedule,” explained Recreation Officer Andrew “AK” Kennedy. “The wildfires from last summer did not have a long term impact to lake users and there are many people out enjoying the water and scenery.”

Planned reconstruction work at the Trinity Center Boat Ramp continues. The boat ramp and new restroom facility is complete, however work on the parking lot continues and the contractor is scheduled to begin paving the lot soon. “The target opening date for the facility is Saturday of Memorial Day Weekend,” explained Acting District Ranger Janine Book. “Until then we ask that the public please stay out of the parking lot and boat ramp area so this work can be completed as quickly as possible.”

To ensure that everyone has a safe and relaxing visit, please practice boating safety. Wear your life jacket and operate boats and personal watercraft at a safe speed. Maintain a proper lookout to avoid collisions with other boats and obstacles such as floating woody debris on the lakes. Most importantly, never boat under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Some NRA campgrounds can be reserved on busy weekends and holidays through www.recreation.gov or by calling (877) 444-6777 . Visitors may see some downed trees in camping areas and on trails around the lakes due to winter storms, but crews will continue to clear debris and improve access to those areas as staffing allows.

Madrone and Chirpchatter Campgrounds are not currently accessible from the east via Highway 299 due to road damage on Fenders Ferry Road 14 miles from the highway. The only access to these sites is from the west via Gilman Road. The latest information on other campgrounds, boat ramps, roads and trails is available on the forest website at www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/stnf/recreation

Campfire permits are required for any campfire or cooking stove outside of a developed campground, as well as for boats touching the shoreline and utilizing outside barbecues. Free campfire permits can be obtained at any Forest Service, CAL FIRE or Bureau of Land Management office, as well as online at www.preventwildfireca.org/Campfires

For more information about the Shasta-Trinity National Forest, please visit www.fs.usda.gov/stnf or call the Shasta Lake Ranger Station at (530) 275-1587 or the Weaverville Ranger Station at (530) 623-2121.